77% rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

About 77 per cent or 14.88 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections till now, according to official data

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:29 PM IST
About 77 per cent or 14.88 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections till now, according to official data.

There are a total of 19.31 crore rural households in the country, according to official data by the Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to official data, 14,88,16,184 out of a total of 19,31,21,778 rural households have been provided with a tap water connection so far.

Eleven states and Union Territories (UT) have achieved 100 per cent coverage in rural areas, the data showed.

A total of 16 states and UTs have tap water coverage between 75-100 per cent and five states have coverage of 50-75 per cent. Rajasthan and West Bengal have below 50 per cent coverage, according to the data.

Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

