7th batch of devotees depart for Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam's base camp

The seventh batch of pilgrims departed for the Amarnath Yatra from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam on Wednesday. Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
Visuals from the site showed pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey towards the holy cave shrine of Lord Amarnath.
Deepa, a pilgrim from Bhopal, hailed the arrangements made for the Yatra and said that she would pray for everyone's well-being.
"The vibes here are very positive...I will pray for the well-being of everyone. May all stay healthy. The arrangements here are very good," she told ANI.
Kamal, another devotee from Delhi, echoed similar feelings. "I will pray for the peace and well-being of everyone. The arrangements here are very good," he said.
Meanwhile, free langar (community kitchen) services continue to support pilgrims en route, especially at the Jammu base camp and several locations along the National Highway.
Virender Kumar Sharma, who has been organising the langar facility for the past 17 years, said, "We have been running this langar for almost 17 years, and it's a completely free service. People come from far-off places, and whoever comes here, they have devotion towards it and also make donations. There are many langars in the city, but we run this langar for free and don't expect anything in return."
First-time pilgrim Siddharth Agrawal praised the efforts of security personnel along the route. "I am here for the first time. Despite recent incidents, the armed forces are working hard for us. We may not have had the courage to come here without their support. We are roaming around freely because they are standing here with guns. I salute the CRPF and the J-K Police," he said.
The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in South Kashmir began on July 3, 2025, and will conclude on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
The pilgrimage is taking place simultaneously via both the Pahalgam route (Anantnag district) and the Baltal route (Ganderbal district).
Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva.
The ice stalagmite forms every year during the summer months and reaches its maximum size in July and August, when thousands of Hindu devotees make an annual pilgrimage to the cave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app