Staying home during Covid to be treated as duty for trainees: Rail ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that stay-at-home period during Covid-19 lockdown would be counted as duty for trainee railway servants for increments in salaries.

"As the Railways are aware, the training period spent by a railway servant, whether on remuneration of stipend or otherwise, is to be treated as duty, provided it is followed by confirmation, for the purposes of increments," read a circular dated July 7, 2025, addressed to all Zonal Railways and production units.

The ministry's circular came after one of the Zonal Railways unit sought to know whether the period spent at home during nationwide lockdown due to pandemic be considered as duty also for the purpose of increments.