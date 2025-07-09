Home / India News / Staying home during Covid to be treated as duty for trainees: Rail ministry

Staying home during Covid to be treated as duty for trainees: Rail ministry

The ministry's circular came after one of the Zonal Railways unit sought to know whether the period spent at home during nationwide lockdown due to pandemic be considered as duty

Railways, train
The Railway Ministry has clarified that stay-at-home period during Covid-19 lockdown would be counted as duty for trainee railway servants for increments in salaries. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Railway Ministry has clarified that stay-at-home period during Covid-19 lockdown would be counted as duty for trainee railway servants for increments in salaries.

"As the Railways are aware, the training period spent by a railway servant, whether on remuneration of stipend or otherwise, is to be treated as duty, provided it is followed by confirmation, for the purposes of increments," read a circular dated July 7, 2025, addressed to all Zonal Railways and production units.

The ministry's circular came after one of the Zonal Railways unit sought to know whether the period spent at home during nationwide lockdown due to pandemic be considered as duty also for the purpose of increments.

The ministry said that it has already issued instructions in 2020 during the release of held up payments of stipends to the trainee railway servants for the period they had stayed at home during the lockdown due to Covid subject to a condition that this period must not exceed six months.

"In view of this, the matter has once again been examined and it has further been decided that as a one-time measure the stay-at-home period (up to a maximum of six months only) of trainee railway servants due to nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 may be treated as duty for the purposes of increments," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt welcomes CAQM relief on vehicle ban, CM lauds decision

CAQM defers fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR to Nov

Highlights: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt revives Charan Paduka scheme for tendu leaf collectors

E-comm, online payment platforms being abused for terror financing: FATF

Topics :CoronavirusRailway MinistryRailway Minister

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story