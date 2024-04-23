Home / India News / 90% of fire doused at Ghazipur landfill, FIR registered: Top 10 updates

90% of fire doused at Ghazipur landfill, FIR registered: Top 10 updates

Police file against unidentified persons for blaze at Asia's largest garbage mountain; BJP blames AAP-led municipality for crisis

Firefighters at the Ghazipur landfill site where a fire broke out on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Dense smoke continued to rise at Ghazipur landfill, Asia’s largest garbage mountain, in east Delhi after a fire three days ago, leading to respiratory issues for residents, according to a report in Mint.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has said that 90 per cent of the fire had been extinguished by Monday night. The fire started at the east Delhi landfill on Sunday evening, with the authorities attributing the cause to hot and dry weather conditions, the Mint reported.
 

Here are Top 10 updates on the Ghazipur landfill fire:
1. On Monday, the Delhi government directed its environment department to compile a comprehensive report detailing the cause of the fire and proposing a preventive action plan to prevent similar incidents from happening again at these sites, the Mint reported.

2. In a statement released on Monday night, the MCD reported that 90 per cent of the fire has been extinguished, with approximately 40-50 small isolated flames still present in the 3,000 sq m area affected by the fire.

3. The MCD has adopted a dual approach to extinguish the fire: Utilising fire tenders and deploying inert materials along with construction and demolition debris to suffocate the fire.

4. In a statement, the MCD stated, "Around 600 MT (million tone) of inert, and construction and demolition (C&D) waste was used to extinguish the fire. As many as 16 excavators, two bulldozers and six fire tenders were pressed into service to stamp out the fire. Sprinklers are continually working to ensure that no dust or ash is spread in the neighbourhood."

5. At the Ghazipur police station, a case has been filed against unidentified individuals under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and section 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health).

6. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the MCD will launch an inquiry into the incident. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva said that fire was caused by the AAP-led MCD's “criminal negligence".

7. Arvinder Singh Lovely, head of the Congress party in Delhi, stressed the importance of setting aside petty politics and called upon all involved parties to collaborate in extinguishing the landfill fire, which is significantly impacting public health and air quality, according to the Mint report.

8. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai issued a directive instructing the Principal Secretary (environment and forests) to provide a report on the fire's cause within 48 hours.

9. Rai also directed the principal secretary to ensure that the report comprehensively covers every aspect of the fire's origin and the prompt measures taken by various organisations to extinguish it.

10. He also sought information about the department's plan to stop such accidents at all Delhi garbage sites.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

