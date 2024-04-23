LIVE: FSSAI to test samples of MDH, Everest spice mixes after Hong Kong, Singapore ban

The Food Safety and Standards of Authority India (FSSAI) has directed all states to collect samples of different brands of powdered spices and do random testing, The Indian Express reported today. This development comes after Hong Kong and Singapore withdrew four spice mixes from MDH and Everest, after finding high levels of ethylene oxide in them. The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said that there was presence of ethylene oxide in MDH Group's madras curry powder, sambhar masala powder, and curry powder.
Naima Khatoon, the principal of Aligarh Muslim University’s Women’s College since 2014, was appointed on Monday as the university's first woman vice-chancellor. “The President of lndia, in her capacity as the Visitor of AMU, has been pleased to appoint Professor Naima Khatoon, Professor/Principal, Women’s College, as the Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University for a period of five (5) years from the date on which she enters upon his office or the date on which she completes seventy years of age, whichever is earlier,” the Union education ministry said in a letter to the University. AMU did not have a full-time vice chancellor since April 2023 when her predecessor Tariq Mansoor’s term ended. Dozens of aftershocks ruffled Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien late on Monday and early on Tuesday. No casualties and major damage was reported. Hualien was affected by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 14 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.
Significant human rights abuses in Manipur after ethnic violence: US State Department report
The US State Department on Monday stated in its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that there were significant human rights abuses in Manipur after the outbreak of ethnic conflict. In the annual report of the State Department, which is mandated by the US Congress, it also refers to the raids by tax authorities on the office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the conviction and sentencing to two years of prison to Rahul Gandhi by a court in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the incident as shameful and urged action on the case, it said.
9:21 AM
Taiwan struck by dozens of aftershock, strongest reaching 6.3 magnitude
Dozens of aftershocks affected Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien late on Monday and early on Tuesday. No casualties and major damage was reported.
9:16 AM
Naima Khatoon appointed as Aligarh Muslim University’s first woman vice chancellor
Naima Khatoon Gulrez, the principal of Aligarh Muslim University’s Women’s College since 2014, has been appointed as the university’s first woman Vice-Chancellor. Gulrez is learnt to have taken charge as the new V-C Monday evening. AMU did not have a full-time vice chancellor since April 2023 when her predecessor Tariq Mansoor’s term ended.
8:38 AM
FSSAI to test samples of MDH, Everest spice mixes after Hong Kong, Singapore ban
The country's apex food regulator Food Safety and Standards of Authority India (FSSAI) has asked all states to collect samples of different brands of powdered spices and do random testing, The Indian Express reported today. This comes after Hong Kong and Singapore withdrew four spice mixes from MDH and Everest, after finding high levels of ethylene oxide in them.