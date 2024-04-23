LIVE: FSSAI to test samples of MDH, Everest spice mixes after Hong Kong, Singapore ban

The Food Safety and Standards of Authority India (FSSAI) has directed all states to collect samples of different brands of powdered spices and do random testing, The Indian Express reported today. This development comes after Hong Kong and Singapore withdrew four spice mixes from MDH and Everest, after finding high levels of ethylene oxide in them. The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said that there was presence of ethylene oxide in MDH Group's madras curry powder, sambhar masala powder, and curry powder.

Naima Khatoon, the principal of Aligarh Muslim University’s Women’s College since 2014, was appointed on Monday as the university's first woman vice-chancellor. “The President of lndia, in her capacity as the Visitor of AMU, has been pleased to appoint Professor Naima Khatoon, Professor/Principal, Women’s College, as the Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University for a period of five (5) years from the date on which she enters upon his office or the date on which she completes seventy years of age, whichever is earlier,” the Union education ministry said in a letter to the University. AMU did not have a full-time vice chancellor since April 2023 when her predecessor Tariq Mansoor’s term ended. Dozens of aftershocks ruffled Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien late on Monday and early on Tuesday. No casualties and major damage was reported. Hualien was affected by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 14 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.