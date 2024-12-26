A lookback at former PM Manmohan Singh's 5-decade career in public service

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh , the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92. ALSO READ: Manmohan Singh, India's reformist leader and former PM, passes away at 92 Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition. Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months. An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

Also Read

Here is the timeline of his five-decade old career in bureaucracy and politics.

1954: Completed Master's in Economics from Panjab University 1957: Economic Tripos (3-year degree prog) from Cambridge University 1962: D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University 1971: Joins Government of India as Economic Advisor in Commerce Ministry 1972: Appointed Chief Economic Advisor in Finance Ministry 1980-82: Member, Planning Commission

1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission 1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva 1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs March 1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission 1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013 1991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government 1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha 2004-2014: Prime Minister of India Singh, who was finance minister under the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory. 1982-1985: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs March1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 20131991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha2004-2014: Prime Minister of India

Singh died as the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi in Karnataka, where all top party leaders were present.