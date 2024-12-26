Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away: Tributes pour in from all quarters

Dr Manmohan Singh (1932-2024), two-time prime minister of India, and the widely-regarded architect of far-reaching economic reforms in 1991, passed away on Thursday, December 26 in Delhi after a brief hospitalisation.

Shortly after the announcement of his passing, tributes poured in from all quarters, including bitter political opponents. Rahul Gandhi, who worked alongside Dr Singh for over two decades, was in Belagavi for the Congress party's working committee meeting, said he has lost a 'mentor and guide'. "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family," he wrote on X. "I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

President Droupadi Murmu called him "one of the greatest sons of Bharat" who made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy. In a post on X, Murmu said Singh will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life besides his utmost humility. "His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said. Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress Party, said "With passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity." "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents," said newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rode to power on a rising tide of dissatisfaction against Dr Singh in 2014, wrote on X: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.

Also Read

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, Singh "boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity", the Vice President Secretariat said, quoting Dhankhar who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. He said in Singh's passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. "His legacy will forever guide Bharat's growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour," Dhankhar said. He recalled that as the vice president, he had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Singh at his residence. "His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanour and unwavering commitment to India's progress will forever be etched in my memory," Dhankhar said. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement saying "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief." Home Minister Amit Shah, too, expressed his condolences on Dr Singh's passing. "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief," he said. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal condoled demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying it is an irreparable loss of the nation. In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister said the intellect and simplicity of the former prime minister is hard to be described in words. Kejriwal expressed his sympathies to the family and well-wishers of Singh and prayed for the departed soul. Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement saying "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief."Home Minister Amit Shah, too, expressed his condolences on Dr Singh's passing. "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief," he said.

Condoling the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called him a statesman of unparalleled wisdom. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar also condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying the country has lost a great economist, visionary reformer and a global statesman. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Our nation has lost one of its greatest economists, a visionary reformist, and a global statesman," said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in Singh's cabinet. "His departure is an unbearable loss. He was a godly soul who embodied humility, forbearance, tolerance, and compassion. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his legacy will forever inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Pawar added. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said the country lost one of its great sons. "Today the country lost one of its great sons. The news of the demise of former prime minister and world-renowned economist Manmohan Singh ji is extremely sad. A pioneer of developmental politics and governance, he had selflessly devoted his entire life to the service of the country and countrymen. Today he is not among us, but his ideals and thoughts will always inspire us," Soren said in a post on X. "May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family and the countrymen to bear this difficult moment of grief," the CM added. He said Singh's legacy will continue to inspire generations. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. A statesman of unparalleled wisdom, his leadership and vision left an indelible mark on our nation," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'. "It was during his tenure as PM that I became the CM of Karnataka for the first time. His encouragement of our budgetary measures and the influence of landmark UPA policies like the Right to Food Act shaped Karnataka's progress and welfare initiatives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he said. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said India has lost a leader whose dignity will always be remembered. "With the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the country has not just lost a world renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered. Deepest condolences to his family and loved one's. May God give them strength at this difficult time," she posted in X.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been at the receiving end of the Congress' attacks, also paid his tributes to the economist whose reforms paved the way for unparalleled opportunities for wealth-creation for millions of Indians. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come," Adani wrote on X.