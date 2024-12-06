AAP leader Dilip Pandey leaves electoral politics ahead of Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey on Friday announced his decision to step back from contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, citing a desire to explore new roles within the party.

In a heartfelt post on X, Pandey expressed gratitude for his political journey while reaffirming his support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Pandey stated, “After fulfilling the responsibility of building the organization and contesting elections, it’s time to do something else within the AAP. Whoever contests from Timarpur, Arvind Kejriwal will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the people ensuring this.”

Reflecting on his tenure, he added that his greatest satisfaction lies in AAP’s governance, which has positively impacted the lives of many underprivileged individuals and children.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel retires

Pandey's announcement comes days after Shahdara MLA and outgoing Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel cited age-related reasons for his decision to retire from electoral politics. These developments unfold as Delhi gears up for Assembly elections in the coming months.

A former software engineer who left a promising career in Singapore to join India’s anti-corruption movement, Pandey became a prominent AAP figure. Although unsuccessful in his 2019 Lok Sabha bid against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari, Pandey remains a respected Purvanchali leader within the party.

The upcoming elections are anticipated to be a high-stakes battle. The BJP, buoyed by recent victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, poses a formidable challenge, with reports suggesting that former MP Parvesh Verma may run against Kejriwal in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Congress is intensifying its preparations, appointing Priyavrat Singh as the campaign's "war room" chairman, despite its lack of representation in the current Delhi Assembly.