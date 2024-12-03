Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AAP in a dangerous place now, can go to any extent for power: BJP

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi told reporters that another AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan, was recently arrested by the Delhi Police on extortion charges, as she hit out at party leader Arvind Kejriwal

Shazia Ilmi
Ilmi, who was once with AAP before falling out with Kejriwal, said Delhi's ruling party says all kinds of things to get Muslim votes but its MLA conspires to defile the Quran in Punjab. (Photo/ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
The BJP on Tuesday cited the conviction of AAP MLA Mehrauli Naresh Yadav in a case of desecration of the Quran in Punjab to accuse the party of going to any extent in its alleged greed for power.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi told reporters that another AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan, was recently arrested by the Delhi Police on extortion charges, as she hit out at party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

"Be it extorting money or stoking communal passion, such shrewd minds and such a party in its greed for power can go to any extent," she alleged.

Ilmi, who was once with AAP before falling out with Kejriwal, said Delhi's ruling party says all kinds of things to get Muslim votes but its MLA conspires to defile the Quran in Punjab.

Kejriwal's friend and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav should also talk about it, she said.

"This party (AAP) has crossed all limits and come to a dangerous place," Ilmi said, adding that it is now up to the people to decide to get rid of such leaders.

Ilmi suggested that Kejriwal's recent attack on the Delhi Police over the law and order situation in the national capital was due to the action against Balyan.

A court in Punjab's Malerkotla district last week awarded a two-year sentence to Naresh Yadav in a 2016 case of desecration of the Quran.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

