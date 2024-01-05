Home / India News / AAP leader Sanjay Singh allowed to sign documents for RS renomination

AAP leader Sanjay Singh allowed to sign documents for RS renomination

A court here has allowed AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A court here has allowed AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the politician, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The application sought a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow Singh to sign the documents.

"It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents and he is also permitted to meet his Counsel for half-an-hour to discuss the modalities in connection with filing of the said nomination," the judge said in an order passed on Thursday.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has strongly rebutted the claim.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

PayPal ruling may help India in FATF review of anti-black money regime

HC refuses bail to Sanjay Chhabriaa in YES Bank money laundering case

3,110 money laundering, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs: Govt

AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Amid JN.1 concern, India records 761 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Russia suspects supply of India-made 115mm artillery shells to Ukraine

Isro successfully flight-tests fuel cell to assess operations in space

Vehicles to stay off roads in Assam as 48-hour transport strike begins

Arunachal's Adi Kekir, handmade carpets & Wancho wooden craft get GI tag

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AAP governmentRajya SabhaRajya Sabha electionsmoney laundering case

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story