Home / India News / Vehicles to stay off roads in Assam as 48-hour transport strike begins

Vehicles to stay off roads in Assam as 48-hour transport strike begins

Office-goers had a difficult time reaching their workplaces as buses, taxis and app cabs didn't ply, abiding by the strike call

Representative image
Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Commercial vehicles and other modes of public transport stayed off the roads in most parts of Assam on Friday, owing to a 48-hour strike called by a joint forum of transporters' unions to protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Office-goers had a difficult time reaching their workplaces as buses, taxis and app cabs didn't ply, abiding by the strike call.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The government only wants to blame drivers for any unfortunate incident even if they may not have committed the crime. Instead of improving road conditions, they are penalising the poor drivers," said Ramen Das, the convenor of Assam Motor Worker Associations' Joint Platform.

"The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-drivers and is against owners of vehicles. We call for a strike of all vehicles from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Sunday to press for our demand for withdrawal of the legislation," Das said.

Talks with officials of the state government on Thursday night failed to make any headway, he added.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers, who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration, can face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The punishment for such offences was two years in the British-era IPC.

The transporters' platform has also urged private car owners to join the stir, as the law is applicable to everyone irrespective of whether someone is driving a commercial vehicle or a small car, Das said.

Meanwhile, long queues were seen at petrol pumps across the state, with people lining up to fill fuel tanks amid fears of supply crunch.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Banks seek RBI's nod to defer penal interest guideline by 3 months

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Lenders can impose penalty on defaults only as 'penal charges': RBI

Arunachal's Adi Kekir, handmade carpets & Wancho wooden craft get GI tag

IIT Bombay: 85 students secure salary packages worth over Rs 1 crore

Army, Ministry of Defence reviewing former chief Naravane's memoir: Report

Weapons, Rs 5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case

EC to start reviewing LS polls preparations, will visit states from Jan 7

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AssamAssam ProtestPublic Transporttransport sector

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story