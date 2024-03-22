Home / India News / AAP leaders Atishi, Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP leaders Atishi, Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests CM Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi with AAP workers being detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal 2021-22, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

Also Read

AAP worried about CM Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi Marlena

ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Firm gave BJP Rs 25 cr in donations after director's arrest: Bharadwaj

India does better for its children, improves their chance of survival

Choti Holi 2024: History, importance, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and vidhi

HC admits CBI's appeal challenging acquittal of A Raja, others in 2G scam

Supreme Court bench set to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AtishiAtishi MarlenaAAPAAP government

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story