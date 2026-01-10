Punjab CM aims to turn 2nd phase of anti-drug drive into mass movement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged AAP leaders, workers and cadres to intensify efforts to turn the second phase of the anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh', into a mass movement.

He said Punjab is leading the nation's decisive fight against drugs with people's support.

Addressing a Lok Milni in Bathinda, Mann said the state government has launched the second phase of the campaign to completely eradicate drugs from Punjab.

He said 28,000 drug peddlers have been booked over the past year, with a conviction rate of 88 per cent, which has boosted public confidence in the drive.

The enthusiasm of the people shows we are close to winning this fight. Only a mass movement, not just police action, can ensure success, he said. The chief minister said the campaign aims to protect future generations and will continue until Punjab is completely drug-free. Highlighting government initiatives, Mann said canal water has reached remote villages, farmers now receive daytime electricity, and 90 per cent of households get free power. He said more than 61,000 youths have been given government jobs transparently, while 17 toll plazas have been closed, saving the public around Rs 64 lakh daily. In healthcare, he said 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened, providing free treatment and medicines.