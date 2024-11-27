Abbott launches 14-valent pneumococcal vaccine in India for children

Mumbai-based drugmaker Abbott India on Wednesday announced the launch of its 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), PneumoShield 14, in India for children over six weeks of age.

Pneumococcal vaccines address infections caused by pneumococcal bacteria, including pneumonia, meningitis, and blood infections, collectively known as invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD).

IPD is associated with high mortality among children under five years of age, accounting for 14 per cent of deaths in India.

The company stated that the conjugate vaccine covers 14 serotypes (bacterial strains), offering broader protection compared to the PCV 10 and PCV 13 vaccines currently available in India.

A conjugate vaccine is a specialised type of vaccine that combines a part of the bacteria with a protein to enhance its effectiveness, helping the immune system recognise and fight the bacteria more efficiently.

Other major producers of PCV 10 and PCV 13 vaccines in India include GSK, Pfizer, and Serum Institute of India (SII).

Commenting on the launch, Swati Dalal, managing director of Abbott India, said, “This innovation will offer broader protection potential against 14 pneumococcal strains in circulation, which cause the majority of pneumococcal-related diseases in India.”

“Introducing this vaccine is another step in our commitment to further strengthen our paediatric portfolio, to help children stay healthy,” Dalal added.

The recommended immunisation schedule for PneumoShield 14, administered via intramuscular injections, is at six, ten, and fourteen weeks.

PCVs have been part of the government’s universal immunisation programme since 2017 to reduce childhood mortality in the country.

The company declined to comment on queries regarding discussions with the government to include PneumoShield 14 in the immunisation programmes.