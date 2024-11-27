90 infra projects worth Rs 3,417 cr sanctioned for North East over 4 yrs

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) sanctioned 90 projects with a total cost of Rs 3417.68 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) during the past three financial years (2021-22 to 2023-24) and the ongoing financial year 2024-25, the ministry said on Wednesday.

This information was shared by Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

NESIDS: Roads and beyond

The NESIDS scheme is divided into two components: NESIDS (roads) and NESIDS (other than roads infrastructure - OTRI).

1. NESIDS (roads): Focused on creating physical assets, such as roads, bridges, and auxiliary infrastructure.

2. NESIDS (OTRI): Covers infrastructure development in sectors like primary and secondary healthcare, education, water supply, solid waste management, industrial development, civil aviation, sports, and telecom. Projects under this component range from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore.

All northeastern states are eligible for project sanctions under NESIDS based on their normative allocations.

Ministry and state oversight on development

The sanctioned projects are executed by the respective state governments of the North Eastern Region, with the primary responsibility of monitoring resting on the states. However, MDoNER continues to closely track the progress of these projects.

To maintain oversight, officials from the Ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council conduct regular inspections of select projects. Additionally, field technical support units (FTSUs) established in all eight northeastern states engage with project implementing agencies, maintain updated project databases on the Gati Shakti Portal, and carry out periodic inspections.

Monitoring mechanisms

To further strengthen the monitoring of ongoing projects under NESIDS and other MDoNER schemes, a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the engagement of project quality monitors (PQM) and third-party technical inspection (TPTI) units was introduced in February 2024.