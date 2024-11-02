Abdullah knows terror comes from Pak, what's there to investigate, asks BJP

The BJP has criticised National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah for demanding an investigation into the Budgam terror attack. The BJP on Saturday said that when Farooq Abdullah knows that terrorism is coming from Pakistan then what is the need of investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said that everyone should support the Army, police and security forces.

"Farooq Abdullah knows that this terrorism is coming from Pakistan... This is a well-known fact. What is there to investigate in this? He knows that the terrorist attacks that are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and terrorist organizations are involved in this... We all should support our army, police and security forces... We have to fight unitedly against those who are the enemies of humanity," Raina told ANI.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that a responsible person should not make such statements

"Peace is maintained in Jammu and Kashmir due to the work of agencies...No one said that Omar Abdullah's government is being destabilized... many times such attempts are made by external forces... it is because of the security forces that the policy of zero tolerance is being implemented... this is absolutely wrong statement. He (Farooq Abdullah) should not make such irresponsible statements," Gupta said.

Earlier today, the National Conference President Farooq Abdullah demanded inquiry amid continuous terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and also expressed his suspicion saying that there has been attempts to destabilize Omar Abdullah-led government.

"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government...If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them...We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah," Farooq Abdullah said.

On being asked if Pakistan should be blamed every time for terrorist attacks in J-K including the recent Budgam terror attack, Abdullah said, "There is no question of this, I would say that there should be an investigation into this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them...We should check if there is an agency that is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah."

On Friday, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.