Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Actor Tusshar Kapoor's private and public Facebook accounts get hacked

Actor Tusshar Kapoor's private and public Facebook accounts get hacked

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support," he concluded

Data Protection, cybersecurity, digitisation, security
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Monday said his private and public accounts on Facebook have been hacked and he is trying his best to get the profiles back.

In an Instagram post, Kapoor mentioned the reason for his inactivity on the platform.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Hello everyone, I wish to inform that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts," read the post.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support," he concluded.

The 47-year-old actor recently appeared in drama series "Dus June Kii Raat" which released in August. He will next star in "Welcome to the Jungle" alongside Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon among others.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to receive iconic Dadasaheb Phalke award

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh's green carpet appearance sends fans into frenzy

Premium

NCPA and Soho's first theatrical collaboration blurs national boundaries

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya returns as Manjulika, Kartik as Rooh Baba

Actor Saif Ali Khan praises Rahul Gandhi; calls him 'brave'

Topics :Bollywoodcybersecurity

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story