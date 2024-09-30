Actor Tusshar Kapoor's private and public Facebook accounts get hacked

Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Monday said his private and public accounts on Facebook have been hacked and he is trying his best to get the profiles back.

In an Instagram post, Kapoor mentioned the reason for his inactivity on the platform.

"Hello everyone, I wish to inform that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts," read the post.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support," he concluded.