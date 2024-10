The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $162 million to support tourism development in Himachal Pradesh. According to Vivek Vishal, ADB's Senior Project Officer, the loan will help unlock the state's tourism potential through the enhancement of cultural and heritage sites and the creation of new infrastructure aimed at strengthening the tourism sector.

Restoration, modernisation plans across key districts

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project targets the promotion of heritage and cultural sites in the Mandi and Hamirpur districts. It will also see the restoration of the historic Naggar Castle in Kullu, improvements to public spaces, and the construction of a new convention centre in Kangra. Upgrades to facilities along key travel routes in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra are also part of the plan, with a focus on incorporating environmentally friendly technologies such as solar-powered lighting and electric vehicles. These initiatives aim to improve accessibility for the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.