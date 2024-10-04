Delhi HC calls for X-category security for 300 judges amid safety breaches

The Registrar General of the Delhi High Court has urged Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to ensure the safety of 300 judicial officers by providing them with X-category security cover amid several security breaches within courtroom premises, according to a report by The Indian Express. The request highlights growing concerns about the safety of judicial officers during court proceedings.

The request was made by Kanwal Jeet Arora, Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, in a letter dated 13 September. He asked Commissioner Arora to finalise arrangements within eight weeks to enhance the security of the judicial officers serving across Delhi’s courts. The proposal includes assigning Personal Security Officers (PSOs) to these judges, which would require the deployment of at least 600 police personnel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The request follows a ruling by the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench on 19 July in a case titled Court on its Motion vs State, which directed the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to assess the need for security provisions for judicial officers, particularly given the increasing threat levels.

Staff shortage a hurdle for Delhi Police

While the necessity for X-category security cover is recognised, the Delhi Police Security Division, currently facing a shortage of staff, has forwarded the matter to the Union Home Ministry for a final decision. The division needs 600 additional personnel to meet the security requirements outlined for the judges.



The Security Division is working on a proposal to be submitted to Commissioner Sanjay Arora, asking for the required personnel to safeguard the judges, the report added.

What is X-category security?

In India, security categories are assigned to high-risk individuals based on threat perception, ranging from the highest level, Special Protection Group (SPG), to X-category. Judicial officers are among those eligible for security coverage due to the nature of their work. X-category security involves two armed police officers but does not include commandos, making it the lowest level of security in this system. In contrast, higher security categories, such as Z+ and Z, provide several layers of protection, including National Security Guard commandos.

Currently, judges of the Delhi High Court already receive X-category security cover, and discussions are underway to extend this protection to judges across district and session courts in Delhi.

