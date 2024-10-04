Amit Shah targets Congress for driving youth into 'dark world of drugs'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress party of misleading the youth towards drugs, following the Delhi Police’s seizure of drugs worth Rs 5,600 crore in the national capital.

The Delhi Police identified Tushar Goyal, a 40-year-old man arrested on Wednesday, as the mastermind behind the drug syndicate. According to a PTI report, investigators highlighted Goyal’s social media presence, where he allegedly posed with Congress leaders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Goyal’s purported Facebook profile features an image of a tiger, with his bio describing him as the “Chairman of Delhi Pradesh RTI Cell of DYPC, Indian Youth Congress”. However, the Indian Youth Congress issued a statement clarifying that Goyal had been expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022, due to anti-party activities.

Shah labels drug bust ‘dangerous, shameful’



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah described the developments as “dangerous and shameful”.

“While the Modi government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy for a drug-free India, the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug consignment seized in North India is extremely dangerous and shameful,” Shah said.



The Home Minister further accused Congress of attempting to lead the youth into the ‘dark world of drugs’, asserting that the government would not allow such efforts to succeed under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

More From This Section

“Everyone witnessed the devastating effects of drugs on the youth in Punjab, Haryana, and across North India during Congress rule. While the Modi government is guiding young people towards sports, education, and innovation, Congress seeks to pull them into the dark world of drugs,” Shah said.

“The sin of Congress leaders using their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to come to fruition under the Modi government. We are committed to making India a ‘drug-free country’ by dismantling the entire drug network, regardless of the political standing or influence of the drug dealers,” Shah added.