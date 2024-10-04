For promise of youth: Couples lose Rs 35 cr over 'Israeli time machine'

Remember when Bunty and Babli ‘sold’ the Taj Mahal in the Yash Raj potboiler? At least the Taj Mahal exists! But in Kanpur, a real-life con seems even more outlandish. A couple there has managed to outdo the fictional duo by selling something that doesn’t even exist — an ‘Israel-made time machine’.

Rajeev and Rashmi Dubey allegedly convinced over two dozen couples that this miraculous machine could reverse the ageing process. The promise: A youthful transformation, courtesy of a little ‘oxygen therapy’. The result: A staggering Rs 35 crore swindled from the victims, who were left dreaming of turning back the clock.

