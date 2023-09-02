Aditya-L1 launch LIVE updates: Iisro to bask in the Sun with maiden mission

The country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today at 11:50. With the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in AP's Sriharikota. Shifting the focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole region on August 23, ISRO is going to launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57. After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission by soft-landing on the Moon, India is all set to launch its first space mission to study the Sun, called Aditya-L1, on Saturday by 11.50 am. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), started a 23-hour 40-minute countdown on Friday at 12:10 hours. Here is a look at the key highlights of the observatory-class solar mission. $46 million: Amount sanctioned by the Centre in 2019; Actual cost is yet to be revealed Read More