Aditya-L1 launch LIVE updates: Iisro to bask in the Sun with maiden mission

The country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today at 11:50.
With the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in AP's Sriharikota. Shifting the focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole region on August 23, ISRO is going to launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57.
After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission by soft-landing on the Moon, India is all set to launch its first space mission to study the Sun, called Aditya-L1, on Saturday by 11.50 am. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), started a 23-hour 40-minute countdown on Friday at 12:10 hours. Here is a look at the key highlights of the observatory-class solar mission. $46 million: Amount sanctioned by the Centre in 2019; Actual cost is yet to be revealed
Aditya-L1's X handle shares interesting facts related to mission
At L1 point the gravity of the Earth and that of the Sun cancel each other out!
This means the spacecraft won't have to orbit the Earth and can just sit in a "halo orbit" around the L1 point, allowing it to continuously observe the Sun!
8:56 AM
Poet-diplomat Abhay K pens Sun Anthem ahead of launch of India's first Solar Mission Aditya-L1
As Isro is all set to launch its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the Sun, Aditya-L1, today, Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K has penned a Sun Anthem to immortalise the moment.
The anthem goes as follows: "Home star, you're never too far. Lighting up our lives wherever we are. On Moon or Mars, near or far, home star, you're never too far. Keeping us all from drifting apart in the deep dark galactic bar. Igniting the skies each day in the Orion spur of the Milky Way."
8:41 AM
European Space Agency supporting Isro's solar mission
Do You Know?
European Space Agency(ESA) is supporting ISRO on the mission Aditya-L1 in two ways:
- the Agency is providing deep space communication services to the mission, and
- ESA assisted ISRO with the validation of important new flight dynamics software.
8:17 AM
"We are very proud to be Indian, happy to watch the launch", people at Aditya-L1 launch
"We are very proud to be an Indian, we are very happy to be here to watch the launch. This is the first time, I have come here. We can't explain our happiness," says Bama, who arrived at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota from Chennai to watch the launch of #AdityaL1
8:00 AM
Aditya-L1 will study solar flares, wind which affect weather: Former ISRO scientist
Ahead of the launch of India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1, former ISRO scientist Tapan Misra said that it is an important project to study solar flares and the solar wind which affect the weather.
Tapan Misra said, "The project should have been launched in 2015 and it is already delayed. There is an 11-year cycle of the solar wind. This solar wind when it goes up creates a disturbance in the satellite communications and even the electrical distribution system on the ground. And it affects the weather because as the solar flares increase, more is the sun's surface temperature. When the solar flares are less the sun's temperature is also less and correspondingly the weather also changes."
7:44 AM
23 students of Punjab govt schools to witness Aditya L1 launch in Sriharikota
As many as 23 students of Punjab government schools Friday took a flight from here to Sriharikota to attend ISRO's Aditya L1 launch event.
As India aims for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden solar expedition, ISRO's PSLV C57 will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. The 23.10 hour countdown for the launch commenced at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, ISRO said.
7:21 AM
Latest visuals from Satish Dhawan Space centre in AP show preparations for Aditya-L1 mission
7:13 AM
Aditya-L1 all set to launch at 11:50 am today from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
6:59 AM
"Everybody on Earth is counting on…": Ex-Commander of International Space Station on India's Sun mission
As the countdown for India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, to the Sun has begun, former commander of the International Space Station Chris Hadfield hailed the "Indian technological prowess" and said that everybody on Earth is "counting on technology".
The launch of India's Sun mission is scheduled for Saturday at 1150 IST from the launch pad at Sriharikota, with the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed. Aditya-L1 is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.
6:41 AM
Aditya-L1 to be live-streamed at Hyderabad's B M Birla Planetarium
The launch of the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 will be streamed live at B M Birla Planetarium on Saturday in the city, an official said here.
Citizens will get to witness the live streaming (online) of the launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday in the B M Birla Planetarium. A science talk on the 'Sun and Aditya-L1 mission' will also be held, Director of BM Birla Science Centre and Planetarium K G Kumar said on Friday.
6:34 AM
Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch
The Aditya-L1 mission is set to be launched at 11:50 am on Saturday, September 2 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). This latest mission comes within weeks of Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the south pole of the Moon.
What is Aditya L1?
The Aditya L1 mission is India's initiative toward exploring the Sun.
The polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) will be used to bring the 1,475 kg spacecraft into low Earth orbit. Following this, the orbit and velocity of the spacecraft around the Earth will be increased until it will be slingshot towards the Sun, much like the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
6:33 AM
India all set for Aditya-L1 mission: It's time for Isro to bask in the Sun
After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission by soft-landing on the Moon, India is all set to launch its first space mission to study the Sun, called Aditya-L1, on Saturday by 11.50 am. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), started a 23-hour 40-minute countdown on Friday at 12:10 hours. Here is a look at the key highlights of the observatory-class solar mission.