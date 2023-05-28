Home / India News / Affection that people have shown for 'Mann Ki Baat' is unprecedented: PM

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat" today, Sunday.

During his address, PM Modi said, "This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is the beginning of the second century. Last month we all celebrated its special century. Your participation is the biggest strength of this program."

He added, "When 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast, at that time in different countries of the world, in different time zones... Somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night. Despite this, a large number of people made time to listen to the 100th episode."

During the programme, PM Modi spoke with two youngsters on the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative. One each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar. He said learnings of 'Yuva Sangam' will remain with the youth forever, In the first round of Yuva Sangam, about 1,200 youths toured 22 states of the country, PM highlighted.

"Your participation is the greatest strength of this program. During the broadcast of the 100th episode, in a way, the whole country was bound by a single thread," he added.

PM Modi recalled his day in Hiroshima and said, “Just a few days back I was in Hiroshima in Japan. There I got the opportunity to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. It was an emotional experience. When we cherish the memories of history, it helps the coming generations a lot."

Talking about Museo Camera museum in Gurugram, PM Modi said, “There is a unique museum in Gurugram - Museo Camera, it has a collection of more than 8 thousand cameras after 1860. The Museum of Possibilities of Tamil Nadu has been designed keeping our Divyangjan in mind. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is such a museum, in which more than 70 thousand things have been preserved."
PM Modi discussed ‘Indian Memory Project’ in 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat and said, “The Indian Memory Project, established in 2010, is a kind of online museum. It is engaged in connecting the links of India's glorious history through pictures and stories sent from all over the world. An attempt has also been made to bring to the fore the memories associated with the horrors of Partition."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that PM Museum which has been dedicated to all PMs of the country is adding beauty to the national capital. 

“We all must have heard a saying many times, must have heard it again and again - without water everything is lost. Without water, there is always a crisis on life, the development of the individual and the country also comes to a standstill. In view of this future challenge, today 75 Amrit Sarovars are being constructed in every district of the country," said PM Modi. 

PM Modi spoke about ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan in the radio show. “At the time of 1965 war, our former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Later, Atal ji added Jai Vigyan to it. A few years ago, while talking to the scientists of the country, I talked about Jai Anusandhan. In 'Mann Ki Baat', today's talk is about such a person, such an organization, which is a reflection of all these four, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan," said PM Modi. 

The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. The monthly radio program completed its 100th episode on April 30 and was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

Topics :Mann Ki BaatNarendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterBS Web Reports

First Published: May 28 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

