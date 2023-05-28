Affection that people have shown for 'Mann Ki Baat' is unprecedented: PM

PM Modi spoke about ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan in the radio show. “At the time of 1965 war, our former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Later, Atal ji added Jai Vigyan to it. A few years ago, while talking to the scientists of the country, I talked about Jai Anusandhan. In 'Mann Ki Baat', today's talk is about such a person, such an organization, which is a reflection of all these four, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan," said PM Modi.

PM Modi discussed ‘Indian Memory Project’ in 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat and said, “The Indian Memory Project, established in 2010, is a kind of online museum. It is engaged in connecting the links of India's glorious history through pictures and stories sent from all over the world. An attempt has also been made to bring to the fore the memories associated with the horrors of Partition."Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that PM Museum which has been dedicated to all PMs of the country is adding beauty to the national capital.“We all must have heard a saying many times, must have heard it again and again - without water everything is lost. Without water, there is always a crisis on life, the development of the individual and the country also comes to a standstill. In view of this future challenge, today 75 Amrit Sarovars are being constructed in every district of the country," said PM Modi.