UP CM congratulates people on inauguration of new Parliament building

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the country on the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"Historic moment. The symbol of the fulfilment of the hopes, expectations and aspirations of 'New India', the grand, glorious and inspiring new Parliament building has been dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty congratulations to all people of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.