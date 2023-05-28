Home / India News / UP CM congratulates people on inauguration of new Parliament building

UP CM congratulates people on inauguration of new Parliament building

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the country on the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Press Trust of India Lucknow
UP CM congratulates people on inauguration of new Parliament building

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the country on the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"Historic moment. The symbol of the fulfilment of the hopes, expectations and aspirations of 'New India', the grand, glorious and inspiring new Parliament building has been dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty congratulations to all people of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read

Australian investors meet UP CM Yogi to discuss opportunities in state

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi

Indian expats among 15 cyclists injured in Kuwait hit-and-run accident

India gets its new Parliament building, amid prayers, grand celebrations

India facing 'very complicated challenge' from China, says S Jaishankar

PM Modi installs 'Sengol' in new Parliament building ahead of inauguration

New Parliament inauguration: High security ahead of wrestlers march

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshParliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story