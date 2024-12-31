After a brief respite, Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' on New Year's Eve

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the "poor" category on the final day of the year (December 31), with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 236 at 8 am. This marked a decline from Monday, when the city’s air quality had briefly improved to the "moderate" category following record rainfall over the weekend. On Monday morning at 6 am, Delhi’s AQI stood at 183, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: "good" (0-50), "satisfactory" (51-100), "moderate" (101-200), "poor" (201-300), "very poor" (301-400), "severe" (401-450), and "severe plus" (above 450).

Previously, Delhi experienced its highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years over the weekend. This also made December 2024 the fifth-wettest December on record since 1901, according to a weather department official.

Thanks to this rainfall, Delhi’s average AQI this December was 294, making it the cleanest December since AQI monitoring began in 2015. However, the CPCB still classifies an AQI of 294 as “poor,” which is three times worse than “satisfactory” air quality. Additionally, six days this month recorded “severe” air quality, with AQI levels above 400, prompting restrictions on construction, vehicle movement, hybrid classes, and staggered office timings.

Despite these challenges, this December’s average AQI of 294 marked an improvement from 348 in December 2023, 319 in December 2022, and 336 in December 2021. The second-lowest December AQI on record was 300, observed in 2015.

Delhi weather update

As the year draws to a close, Delhi’s skies are expected to remain mostly clear, though smog and dense fog may linger in the mornings. Winds are likely to pick up in the afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, is experiencing a severe cold wave. Icy winds have made daily life challenging, with temperatures dropping sharply overnight. On Monday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

The IMD predicts more rain around New Year’s Day, likely intensifying the cold. Today’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius. Winds between 25 and 35 km/h are also forecast, adding to the chill.

Thick fog has reduced visibility on roads between Delhi and Noida, while the IMD warns of colder-than-usual weather on January 1, with temperatures expected to drop further. Rain in the first week of January could worsen the winter conditions.