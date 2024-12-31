Air Kerala set to start operations by June 2025 with 1st flight from Kannur

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

As part of the agreement, Air Kerala initially will have a substantial number of departures from Kannur, to nearby domestic destinations

The airline also said it is looking to have regional twin-engine turboprop ATR aircraft in the fleet to begin with and then subsequently switch over to the narrow body jets as it scales up. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:21 AM IST
Upcoming airline Air Kerala on Monday said it is planning to start operations by June next year with the first flight from the Kannur International Airport. 
Without disclosing the maiden destination, the airline, which has already put in place all key positions, including of the CEO and CFO, said it has inked a pact with private airport operator Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) to start flight services on regional routes.  
As part of the agreement, Air Kerala initially will have a substantial number of departures from Kannur, to nearby domestic destinations within a flying range of one-and-a-half hour. 
Infrastructure is already available at Kannur Airport and as an entrant to the aviation industry, the airport management has offered Air Kerala all support in setting up base at Kannur, Air Kerala Chairman Afi Ahmed said. 
"We take this opportunity to announce that Kannur International Airport will be a major player in our operational strategy," Ahmed said in a statement. 
"Our partnership with KIAL allows us to connect key regions domestically while preparing for international operations. Together, we aim to offer reliable, affordable, and efficient travel options to passengers," he said. 

The Kerala-based aviation firm received the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in July this year.
At present, it is in the process of applying to the DGCA for a flying permit that will allow it to start commercial services on the mandated routes. 
The airline also said it is looking to have regional twin-engine turboprop ATR aircraft in the fleet to begin with and then subsequently switch over to the narrow body jets as it scales up. 
Looking beyond domestic routes, Air Kerala said it has ambitious plans for international operations that will allow it to connect more international destinations to Kannur. 
Air Kerala's strategically chosen domestic destinations will connect passengers from different locations of the region to international destinations through Kannur Airport, thereby transforming Kannur Airport as a major hub for air travel in the region, the airline said.
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:21 AM IST

