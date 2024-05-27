Home / India News / After Rajkot fire mishap, safety inspections begin at Noida's gaming zones

After Rajkot fire mishap, safety inspections begin at Noida's gaming zones

According to officials, the management of the TRP Game Zone never applied for the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC)

game zone, fire, game zone fire
Rajkot: Debris being removed from the game zone site where a major fire on Saturday evening killed at least 27 people and injured three, in Rajkot, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar launched a fire safety inspection campaign at gaming zones here on Monday, a day after 27 people were killed in a blaze at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot.

As part of the two-day campaign, fire safety measures and equipment at gaming zones are being checked and in case any shortcomings are found, legal action, including registration of FIRs, would be initiated, said district Chief Fire Office Pradeep Kumar Choubey.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Children were among those killed in the massive fire that broke out at the TRP gaming zone in Rajkot's Nana-Mava locality on Saturday evening. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to officials, the management of the TRP Game Zone never applied for the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner has formed a multi-department team, including officers of the state tax service, electricity and entertainment departments, and fire service, for fire safety inspections at all gaming zones in the district, Choubey said.
 

"Our combined team is carrying out a two-day campaign to check all gaming zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar to make sure that a Rajkot-like incident does not occur here. If any shortcomings are found during inspections, an FIR would be lodged and these facilities would be closed to prevent loss of lives and property," he said.

Fun City, Hamleys, Smaash, Game Palacio in Sector 18; Time Zone in Logix Mall, Sector 32; Tingaland in Starling Mall, Sector 104; Smaash, G Kart, Just Jumping, Sky Jump in Spectrum Mall, Sector 75; Dynamic in Sector 41; and Hing in Sector 104 were among the places where inspections were carried out, officials said.

During the checking, all the gaming zones were told about the necessary guidelines regarding security arrangements, they said.

Also Read

Rajkot game zone fire: What led to the 'man-made disaster' that killed 27?

Explained: What went wrong in Delhi's children hospital, Rajkot fires?

Rajkot fire tragedy: Gaming zones in Vadodara to stay temporarily closed

Explained: India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test! Impact on India's chances?

Microsoft to soon launch mobile gaming store, says Xbox head Phil Spencer

Cyclone Remal: 2 killed, nearly 15,000 houses damaged in West Bengal

Delhi children hospital fire: Five oxygen cylinders exploded, says FIR

Cyclonic storms have affected 45 million people in India since 2019

Cyclone Remal: CM Mamata thanks administration for taking adequate steps

Fire engulfs wood warehouse in Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi, no one hurt

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Uttar Pradeshnoida

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story