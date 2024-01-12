After world's largest office, Gujarat to host India's 'biggest mall'





Among the key dignitaries, the UAE-based Lulu Group International's chairman, MA Yusuff Ali, also addressed the inaugural session of the key investment summit and expressed his interest in increasing investments in India. Notably, the multinational conglomerate is steadily working to launch a grand mall in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, being branded as India's biggest yet. The ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 witnessed a growing interest of various international leaders and companies as they look to increase their investments in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahmedabad's Lulu mall's construction to begin soon

The shopping mall's construction, which will cost Rs 3,000 crore, will begin this year, Ali said on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday. The project, which was announced in 2022, is part of the group's broader efforts to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over three years, beginning 2024.

The mall, once completed, will generate employment for 6,000 people, the company said. The mall will host 300 national and international brands, India's biggest children's amusement centre, and a 3,000-people food court, the company had said earlier.

Ahmedabad's mall will be Lulu's third in India after Kochi's unit in Kerala and another in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered conglomerate has already invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country. The group operates in 23 countries and boasts an annual turnover of $8 billion.