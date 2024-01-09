Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad for his two-day visit on January 9, 2024. He will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 which will take place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhi Nagar.

The Summit will be held from January 10 to 12 with the theme, 'Gateway to the future' making a decade of Vibrant Gujarat's success.

The summit has played a pivotal role in showcasing Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit and fostering meaningful deliberations and collaboration opportunities.

The Global Summit accelerated socio-economic development and evolved into a model for other states to emulate.

In the two-decade-long journey, VGGS state's GDP increased from 1.42 lakh crore in the year 2002-03 to Rs 22.61 lakh crore in the year 2022-23, making India's growth engine. Gujarat has 5 per cent of India's pollution, and the state contributes around 8.3 per cent of the nation's GDP and 18 per cent to its industrial output and has contributed around 33 per cent share in the exports of the country in 2022-23.

10 things to know about Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024