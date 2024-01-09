Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad for his two-day visit on January 9, 2024. He will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 which will take place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhi Nagar.
The Summit will be held from January 10 to 12 with the theme, 'Gateway to the future' making a decade of Vibrant Gujarat's success.
The summit has played a pivotal role in showcasing Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit and fostering meaningful deliberations and collaboration opportunities.
The Global Summit accelerated socio-economic development and evolved into a model for other states to emulate.
In the two-decade-long journey, VGGS state's GDP increased from 1.42 lakh crore in the year 2002-03 to Rs 22.61 lakh crore in the year 2022-23, making India's growth engine. Gujarat has 5 per cent of India's pollution, and the state contributes around 8.3 per cent of the nation's GDP and 18 per cent to its industrial output and has contributed around 33 per cent share in the exports of the country in 2022-23.
10 things to know about Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
- The theme for the Global Summit 2024 is 'Gateway to the Future.' The 2024 edition will celebrate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for the Summit of 2024.
- Gujarat has attracted USD 55 billion in the last two decades. This Gujarat government is also expecting several other investment pacts during the summit.
- The vibrant Gujarat Summit will see a global presence from around 135 countries and over 2000 exhibitors.
- The Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with top leaders and CEOs of global companies during a three-day visit.
- 13 per cent of Gujarat's FDI comes to the state's auto sector, outshining India's national average with only 5 per cent.
- The expectation of Tesla Presence: While Gujarat hopes for a record number of investment pacts, officials remain non-committal on the participation of Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will also demonstrate its capability at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.
- Hank Schouten, chairman and founder of Schouten Europe company, acknowledged significant opportunities in India.
- For effective communication, a dedicated frequency channel and control rooms are prepared and equipped with CCTV for security monitoring.