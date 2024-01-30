AI adoption in healthcare to create almost 3 mn jobs by 2028: Report

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Indian healthcare is expected to create millions of new jobs as it replaces nearly 23 per cent of current roles by 2028, said a report on Tuesday.

The total healthcare workforce is poised to grow from 7.5 million now to 9 million by 2027, with 1-2 percent comprising technology experts, according to hiring consultancy TeamLease Digital. Advancement in telemedicine, virtual assistants and data analytics is expected to create 2.7-3.5 million new technology jobs with demand for talent like data scientists and AI specialists. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Overall hiring by the healthcare sector is poised to grow by 25 per cent by 2028. “The anticipated surge in technological roles is due to the healthcare industry embracing and utilising the advancements in technology. We predict that there will be a 33 per cent surge in demand for tech talent in FY 2025, compared to an average rise of 15-20 per cent in FY 2023-24. Roles such as data scientist, developers, cybersecurity specialist, technical development engineers, quality testing and design being in demand,” said Munira Loliwala, AVP - strategy and growth, TeamLease Digital.

Avinash Kumar Singh, head of technology at CORE Diagnostics, said: "We are actively seeking individuals with a strong background in technology and AI-related positions to further enhance and expand our capabilities. Our leverage of AI spans across multiple domains, ranging from customer support and sentiment analysis to the introduction of genetic counseling services."

TeamLease predicts that the Indian health technology market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 22 per cent, reaching $35.8 billion by 2030. The digital health market is expected to expand from $12.20 billion in 2023 to $25.64 billion by 2027. Medical devices and digital applications collectively contribute revenue of up to $4.9 and $5.2 billion to the overall digital health market.

Krutikesh Age, co-founder of DPHS, a healthcare research firm, said: “When it comes to using AI in our applications our focus includes using AI to enhance real-time monitoring of trials and to improve patient engagement. Going forward our growth strategy includes attracting experts in AI and related technologies. This is critical to maintain a competitive edge in the industry. As we expand our AI capabilities, DPHS is actively seeking skilled professionals to join our tech team. Our current openings span various roles, including AI specialists, data scientists, and software engineers."