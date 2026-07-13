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AI cannot replace human compassion: Rajnath Singh to budding doctors

Technology can be intelligent, but it cannot be compassionate. It can read medical charts, but it cannot, under any circumstances, understand the pain in a patient's mind, Rajnath Singh said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of King George's Medical University, Lucknow | Photo: screengrab from X/ @rajnathsingh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of King George's Medical University, Lucknow | Photo: screengrab from X/ @rajnathsingh
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:39 PM IST
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Artificial Intelligence is bringing rapid progress in medical sciences but it cannot replace human compassion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, urging budding doctors to work with empathy towards patients and their families.

Addressing the 22nd convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University in his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow, the minister said new technologies such as artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, gene editing and precision medicine are transforming both the direction and the landscape of healthcare.

Therefore, doctors must always continue the process of learning, he said.

"Medical science is evolving rapidly today... Today is the era of Artificial Intelligence. No field remains untouched by it, including your own.

"Yet, Artificial Intelligence cannot assure a mother that her child will recover (from illness). It cannot hold the hand of an elderly person, and say, 'Do not worry; we will set everything right'.

"Technology can be intelligent, but it cannot be compassionate. It can read medical charts, but it cannot, under any circumstances, understand the pain in a patient's mind," Rajnath Singh said. "Hence, you have to work with empathy and compassion."  The minister said that saving a life is the "highest duty. Fulfilling this duty does not always require vast resources or institutional support; all that is needed is sensitivity and firm resolve".

"If one holds the feeling that saving a life is the supreme duty, then circumstances never become an obstacle," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceRajnath SinghDefence minister

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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