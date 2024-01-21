Home / India News / Aiims Delhi reverses decision to shut till 2:30 pm for Ram Mandir event

Aiims Delhi reverses decision to shut till 2:30 pm for Ram Mandir event

All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it said

AIIMS Delhi | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 11:55 AM IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will remain open on Monday, reversing its decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

"In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the new office memorandum said.

All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it said.

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi had earlier noted that the Government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

