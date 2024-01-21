PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- on their statehood day.
In a post in X, Modi said, "On Manipur's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India's progress."
"We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur," he said.
Modi also greeted the people of Tripura on their statehood day, wishing that may this day celebrate the unique history and rich heritage of the state.
"Wishing prosperity and harmony to the people of Tripura," he said.
In another post, Modi said, "Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there."
"May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come," the prime minister said.
President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to the people on the statehood days of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur.
In a post on X, the President noted these Northeast states are surging ahead on the path of progress, prosperity and peace.
"Greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! These states are uniquely blessed with nature's bounty and are also bearers of rich cultural heritage. They are moving ahead on the path of progress, prosperity and peace. I convey my best wishes to residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur," President Murmu posted from her official X handle on Sunday.
The state has been racked by ethnic strife over the past several months, following violence at a rally against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.
Even as several lives were lost in the clashes that erupted across the state, Opposition leaders railed against the BJP government in the state as well as the Centre, alleging a collapse of law and order.
An entire session of Parliament saw a near-washout as both Houses saw multiple disruptions, with the Opposition members demanding a debate and discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.