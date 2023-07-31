Home / India News / Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, Airport sources said.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Maharashtra salutes Chhatrapati Shivaji on 393rd birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi: History, date, thoughts and more

PM to flag off Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate educational campus in Mumbai

What are semiconductors, and what do they do? Here is all you need to know

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Central teams to visit Telangana today to assess damage due to heavy rains

Mizoram awaits govt's help to provide shelter to displaced Manipur citizens

RJD MP gives suspension of biz notice in RS, seeks discussion on Manipur

Topics :Air Indiaemergency landingairline industry

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story