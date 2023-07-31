RJD MP gives suspension of biz notice in RS, seeks discussion on Manipur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Amarendra Dhari Singh on Monday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The RJD MP in his notice emphasised that House should discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur claiming that its impact is spreading to other states of the Northeast.

"I hereby give notice under rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of Business listed on Monday, July 31, 2023," the notice read.

"That in pursuance of Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, this House do suspend the Business of the House to take up the discussion on the situation arising out of the uninterrupted ethnic violence in the State of Manipur which is spreading in other States of the North East," it added.

The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) that returned to the national capital after assessing the situation in the strife-torn state, will meet at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Monday to brief the situation of the northeastern state.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.On Sunday, leaders met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her and requested her to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, "where justice should be the cornerstone".

"In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent. You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads.

The leaders returned to the national capital on Sunday vowing to take the matter further in the Parliament from Monday.

Most MPs who were part of the delegation had a similar complaint - "the pathetic condition of the relief camps" where those hit by the violence across the states are living currently. The ruckus and war of words between the Treasury and Opposition benches over the prevailing situation in violence-hit Manipur may stall proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament, as they reconvene for the eighth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session on Monday.

Members of the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, have been adamant on the demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

The Opposition parties have been pressing for their demand since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said that it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both the Houses of the Parliament.