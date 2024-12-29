Air quality in Delhi turns moderate; Noida, Gurugram sees satisfactory AQI

The air quality in Delhi has improved significantly due to the intermittent showers witnessed over the last two days. The air quality index (AQI) improved from 179 on Saturday to 139 on Sunday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While Delhi's AQI is still in the 'moderate' category, its neighbouring areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are reporting 'satisfactory' air quality.

On Friday, the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) III were revoked in Delhi-NCR after the air quality improved following a day of continuous showers.

After the Grap-III pollution curbs were revoked, the restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and parts of NCR were also removed. However, the restrictions under stages I and II will continue to be in place. Construction and demolition work will continue to be prohibited in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

Weather updates

After witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, the temperature in Delhi on Sunday is 13 degrees Celsius at around 7:30 am. According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are fewer chances of rainfall today and skies are likely to remain clear. A thin layer of fog has enveloped the national capital.

Visibility was affected after a thick layer of fog descended over Jaipur and other areas. The iconic Taj Mahal situated in Agra was also covered in a thin layer of fog.