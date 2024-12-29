Haryana cabinet approves 25% raise in Death-cum-Retirement gratuity limit

Haryana government has decided to increase the maximum limit of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity for state government employees by 25 per cent, an official statement said on Saturday.

This enhancement will take effect from January 1, 2025, raising the gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The proposal in this regard was approved by the state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet also approved a 25 per cent increase in the maximum limit of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity for Judicial officers of the state government.

These decisions are aimed at providing enhanced financial security to the state government employees and their families as well as the Judicial officers, the statement read.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the revision of the Indexation Policy for calculating External Development Charges.

"The Indexation Policy was based on EDC rates for the year 2015 and these had not been increased for the last eight years till date.

"Prior to the Indexation Policy, the EDC rates were increased by 10 per cent every year. Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase EDC rates by 10 per cent every year, hereafter. A consultant will be engaged to determine future base EDC rates," the statement said.

It said the cabinet also gave a nod to mandatory Aadhaar authentication for HPSC exams.

"Aadhaar authentication will now be mandatory for candidates appearing for Group A and B posts in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) exams. This move is aimed at ensuring the integrity of the recruitment process and preventing fraudulent applications," it said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in the evening after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Saini mentioned heavy rains lashing many parts of Haryana during the past two days. He said the Deputy Commissioners of all those districts where there is a possibility of damage to crops due to the recent rain and hailstorm have been instructed to send a report.

Farmers will be able to file a report of their losses on the e-reimbursement portal themselves, Saini said.

"At present, reports of damage due to rain and hailstorm have been received in Assembly constituencies of Tosham, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Fatehabad block, Ratia town, Bhattu Kalan, Narnaund, Hansi, Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal, Siwan, along with areas in Mahendragarh, Kanina Assembly, Hathin block and Bawal block," he said.