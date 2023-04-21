Home / India News / Akshaya Trithiya 2023: Most auspicious day to buy gold for Hindus

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day to buy and invest in gold; the Shubh Muhurat to invest in gold is from 7:49 a.m. on April 22 to 7:47 a.m. on April 23

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This year, Akshaya Trithiya will be observed on Saturday, April 22. The Akshaya Trithiya shubh puja muhurat will begin from 07:49 a.m. on Saturday to 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Akshaya Trithiya is considered as one of the best days to buy gold. In Hindu culture, Akshaya Trithiya is a highly auspicious time to buy gold and jewellery.

Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?
There are several reasons why people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya. Here are some significant reasons:

Gold is a sign of eternal wealth

Hindus believe that bringing gold to the home is a sign of wealth, purity, and auspiciousness, as they believe that buying gold on this day brings prosperity to the household.

Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu tradition and culture

Hindus celebrate long-standing traditions and customs and believe that this day brings blessings and good luck.

Wealth preservation

Buying gold on Akshay Trithiya is an investment most Hindus do on this day. Hindus think that such preservation of gold will add value over time and will act as a form of financial security.

When is Akshaya Trithiya in 2023?

This year, the Akshaya Trithiya in 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, 22, 2023.

What is the best date and time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya in 2023?

It is very significant to invest or buy only on Shubh Muhurat in 2023 will be 7.49 am on April 22, 2023, to 7.47 am on April 23, 2023.

What do Hindus buy in 2023?

Hindus invest in gold on this day. Hindus buy gold in any form, like gold coins, gold bars, gold jewellery, or gold ornaments on this day.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

