Home / India News / All eyes on the Sun: Isro's Aditya-L1 set to enter final orbit today
All eyes on the Sun: Isro's Aditya-L1 set to enter final orbit today

The Lagrange points are named after French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange, who first studied them in the 18th century

Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:02 AM IST
The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2024-25 budget with the Finance Department directing other departments to prepare realistic budget estimates. In an official communication last week, the Finance Department said that a final review of the budgetary position based on the actual expenditure of last nine months of all the departments will be taken up shortly.

On Saturday, January 6, 4 pm, India will see one of the most significant celestial adventures, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to place Aditya-L1, the country’s maiden solar mission, into its final orbit, around 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. L-1 stands for Lagrange points. The Lagrange points are named after French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange, who first studied them in the 18th century.  At these points, the gravitational forces of two large bodies balance out, creating a region of equilibrium.
First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

