All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh



Singh said this at a bilateral meeting with Li amid the three-year border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained ties between the two sides.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that development of India-China ties is premised on prevalence of peace at the border and all issues must be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements.



In a statement, the defence ministry said the two ministers had "frank" discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.

The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India on Friday.



"He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," the ministry said.

"The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders," it said.



Li's visit to India is the first by a Chinese defence minister to India after the eastern Ladakh border standoff began three years ago.

It said Singh reiterated that violation of existing agreements has "eroded" the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.



In the Corps Commander talks on April 23, the two sides agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

The meeting between the two defence ministers took place days after the Indian and Chinese armies held 18th round of military talks on ending the three-year border row in eastern Ladakh.



India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

However, there was no indication of any clear forward movement in ending the three-year row.



India is hosting the SCO defence ministers' meeting under its presidency of the grouping.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is also set to visit India next week to attend a conclave of foreign ministers of SCO member countries in Goa. The meeting is slated for May 4 and 5.