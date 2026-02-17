CBSE board exams 2026 begin: Check guidelines for classes 10th and 12th

The annual board exams for Classes 10 and 12 of 2026 are set to start on Tuesday, February 17, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam schedule previously released by CBSE states that examinations would be held in a single session from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

An estimated 46 lakh applicants are scheduled to take the Higher Secondary and CBSE Secondary exams this year. Candidates with disabilities (PwD) shall, nevertheless, be granted the extra time that is required.

CBSE officials on board exams 2026

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Controller of Examinations, declared that for the morning shift papers, which start at 10:30 am, entrance to exam centres will not be allowed after 10 am. He advised that the exam will strictly end within the allocated time, and that question papers will be distributed at 10:15 am.

Dr Bhardwaj also provided a thorough "bell schedule" for exam day to help students keep track of their time in the exam room. According to him, a unique, longer-duration bell system will be used to mark important points. One bell will sound when there are 10 minutes left in the paper, and a longer bell will sound after the exam is over.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam advisory

· Only an original admit card and one valid photo ID are mandatory.

· The board showcased that traffic congestion, route diversions, and delays may take place due to national and international summits, high-level meetings, and other programmes during the exam period.

· Students are suggested to leave home early and plan their travel considering traffic, distance, and weather. Visit exam centres prior to familiarising yourself with the route and surroundings.

· Schools have been requested to guide parents and students, including visiting exam centres beforehand to ensure timely arrival.

Essential items to carry for CBSE board exams 2026

Printed CBSE admit card, passport-size photograph (if needed), black or blue ballpoint pen, and transparent water bottle are allowed. However, mobile phones, smart devices, calculators, bags, notes, or any unauthorised items are not permitted.

More than 18 lakh students sit the Class 12 board exams in 120 courses, producing more than 1 crore answer books, according to CBSE data. In an effort to save evaluation and transportation time by two-thirds, the board is implementing computerized on-screen marking for Class 12 answer sheets this year.