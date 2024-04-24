All schools in Tripura to remain closed till April 27 due to heatwave

NC Sharma, Tripura’s Additional Secretary of the Education (School) department, announced the closure of government and government-aided schools along with schools under TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) and privately managed schools. The schools have been closed since April 23 and will remain closed till April 27, 2024, due to the prevailing heatwave in the state.

To make the announcement, NC Sharma released a memorandum that states, “In response to the prevailing heat wave throughout the State and in pursuance of the advice of the Revenue Department, Govt. of Tripura dated 23/04/2024, It has been decided that all the Government & Government Aided Schools under Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Schools under TTAADC and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed w.e.f. 24/04/2024 to 27/04/2024.”

The memorandum also instructed all the district education officers to convey this decision to each and every school that falls under their jurisdiction.

The government took this step due to the intense heatwave in the region and the decision aims to ensure students' and staff’s safety and well-being during this period.

Temperature hikes in different regions

The capital of Tripura, Agartala, witnessed the maximum temperature at 37.6 degrees Celsius and the same was 36 degree Celsius in Kailashahar, which is another busy town. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in most of the districts is expected to remain the same between 28 to 38 degree Celsius in the coming few days.

The state Revenue Department issued a public advisory on Monday asking people to avoid Sun exposure from 10 am to 3 pm amid scorching heat.

The government also asked district administrations to activate emergency operation centres and quick response teams to cater emergency situations. Farmers were also advised to continue irrigation activities in summer maize, pulses, and other crops and vegetables.

The state has been undergoing extremely hot and humid situations for the past week and it is expected to continue for some more days.

The revenue department also advised all district disaster management authorities to conduct extensive heat awareness through different media, update weather conditions to the general masses, make provisions for safe drinking water and shades at public and strategic places, medical support and other required things for vulnerable communities in their respective districts.