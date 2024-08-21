Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Amarnath yatra successful, record 512k pilgrims visited: HM Amit Shah

Amarnath yatra successful, record 512k pilgrims visited: HM Amit Shah

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, started on June 29 and ended on August 19

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
The Amarnath pilgrims travel through two routes -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- in Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The pilgrimage to holy shrine of Amarnath was successfully completed and a record number of more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, started on June 29 and ended on August 19.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji was successfully completed. This year, the holy pilgrimage lasted for 52 days, a record number of more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims visited Baba, which is the highest number in the last 12 years," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Congratulating all security personnel, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and voluntary organisations for making the pilgrimage a success, the home minister said, "All of you have made a unique contribution in making the pilgrimage of the pilgrims safe and smooth. May Baba keep his blessings on everyone. Jai Baba Barfani!".

The Amarnath pilgrims travel through two routes -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, more than 4.5 lakh devotees visited the cave shrine last year.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra suspended on Monday after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves under heightened security

To help pilgrims, DoT upgrades telecom infrastructure for Amarnath Yatra

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

5.7K more pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine; turnout already over 74K-mark

Topics :Amit ShahAmarnath shrineAmarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrims

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story