Ameya Prabhu takes over as President of Indian Chamber of Commerce

Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Ameya Prabhu, founder and managing director of a Mumbai-based asset management and financial firm, took over as the President of the coveted Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at an annual general meeting (AGM) of the chamber held at Taj Bengal in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Prabhu, holds a B.Sc in Economics, Politics, and International Studies from the University of Warwick and an M.Sc in Financial Management from IE Business School, Madrid.

He has been designated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is an accomplished writer; his debut book "The Rock Babas and other Stories" is a bouquet of short stories about human fragilities and resilience and is a best-seller, selling in over 30 countries. Prabhu is a trustee of Manav Sadhan Vikas Sanstha, an NGO focused on holistic human development.

"I embrace this exciting new chapter with open arms, as it brings forth fresh challenges and responsibilities. Just as a navigator charts a course through uncharted waters, I see my role as guiding our team through the dynamic currents of the future. I'm committed to leveraging our potential and adapting to the evolving landscape to drive the agenda for the industry," Ameya Prabhu said.

"I am certain that the ICC will spread its wings further nationally and internationally and become a truly world-class chamber in the coming years. I humbly accept this enormous responsibility," he added.

Several senior industry leaders, sports personalities, and other celebrities graced the function. It is to be noted that Prabhu, who is also a partner in UAP Advisors LLP, is the first President of ICC from outside West Bengal.

Also, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, a USD 4.20 billion consortia, took over as the Senior Vice President, ICC. Jindal holds a graduate degree in Economics and Business Management from Boston University.

Brijbhushan Agarwal took over as Vice President of the ICC. Agarwal is Vice Chairman and MD of Shyam Metalics, a metals-producing company with a combined capacity of 13 MTPA.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce was established in 1925. It is headquartered in Kolkata.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

