Amid toxic air, Delhi hit by water shortage; key areas to face disruptions

Delhi’s residents are facing a double challenge as the city battles severe air pollution alongside a worsening water crisis.

On December 21, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) warned of a potential water shortage due to rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. The contamination has severely disrupted operations at the Wazirabad water treatment plant, causing a significant drop in production.

To manage the crisis, the DJB announced a 5-10 per cent cut in water supply from other treatment plants until conditions improve.

An official statement from the DJB said, “Ammonia concentrations exceeding 5.0 ppm have curtailed water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which is operating at 25-50 per cent less than its capacity.”

Key areas affected

The water shortage will affect several key areas, including:

• Majnu Ka Tila, ISBT, GPO, and NDMC area

• Defence Colony, South Extension, Greater Kailash, and Punjabi Bagh

• Shalimar Bagh and parts of South Delhi

Additionally, disruptions at the Haiderpur, Bawana, and Dwarka treatment plants are expected to impact areas like Pitampura, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Dwarka.

Residents have been advised to conserve water. The DJB has deployed water tankers to the affected regions, and a helpline has been established for assistance.

Political blame game intensifies

The crisis has sparked a fresh political row between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the rise in ammonia levels, alleging unchecked dumping of industrial waste into the Yamuna River.

Delhi BJP General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Yogendra Chandolia dismissed these claims, calling them “false and misleading.”

As residents struggle with this dual crisis, efforts to stabilise the situation continue.

