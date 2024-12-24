No beef in Goa on Christmas? Vendors protest clashes with cow vigilantes

Goa experienced a complete halt in beef supply on Monday as vendors across the state shuttered their shops to protest last week’s violent clashes between beef traders and members of a cow protection group, local newspaper OHeraldo reported.

Supply disruptions are expected to continue as drivers transporting beef from Belagavi in neighbouring Karnataka have refused to enter Goa, citing safety concerns. The All Goa Beef Vendors Association president, Manna Bepari, has also warned that the current impasse has severely affected business, particularly during the high-demand festive season leading up to Christmas.

Goa consumes 20-25 tonnes of beef daily, primarily sourced from Karnataka, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Protests highlight growing communal tensions

The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats has called on the government to address these issues, stating that such acts not only infringe on vendors' livelihoods but also foster fear and insecurity. The association highlighted incidents in Canacona and Cuncolim, where communal unrest disrupted traditional businesses, further threatening Goa’s harmony.

The association’s president, Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, in a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the rise in communal tensions were alarming and threatens to destabalise the harmony in Goa.

Call for government action

Local restaurateurs and suppliers have voiced concerns over the impact of the protests with suppliers from Panjim also reporting supply disruptions from Belagavi and Goa Meat Complex, Usgao. Markets in Mapusa and other towns also remained shut in solidarity with the affected vendors in Margao.

Meanwhile, Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Alvares Ferreira assured vendors of his support, pledging to uphold the rule of law and seek justice through appropriate legal forums. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening also warned of action against those who took the "law into their own hands". Speaking to reporters, he said, “The government is of the firm opinion that Goans should get good and hygienic beef. That’s the reason why we have insisted that meat traders procure their beef requirements from the Goa Meat Complex. This is being done so that consumers get hygienic meat. But, if there’s any interference from anyone, we will take action. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands.”

Beef consumption and laws in India

Beef consumption in India varies by region, with states like Goa, Kerala, and Meghalaya imposing no restrictions on cow slaughter. However, tensions over the issue persist. A nationwide ban on cattle slaughter was introduced in May 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals statutes. However, this was later suspended by the Supreme Court in July of the same year giving relief to leather and beef industries.

While several bills and resolutions have been introduced in both Upper and Lower House of Parliament, no nationwide ban has been passed.

The current unrest shows the ongoing debate over cow slaughter and beef consumption in India, with legal, cultural, and economic implications for communities dependent on the trade.