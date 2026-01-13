Andhra skill scam: CID gives clean chit to CM Naidu, court accepts report

In a relief to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a local court in Vijayawada has closed a case filed against him over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, which, according to the case, caused a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Naidu had spent more than 50 days in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison before the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail on October 31, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said the investigating agency found no involvement of the Chief Minister and accordingly filed a memo in the court, which was accepted by the judicial officer.