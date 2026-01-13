Govt dismisses claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan amid Iran unrest
It said that a fabricated letter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts on the matter
The government on Tuesday dismissed claims by some Pakistani social media accounts that India has suspended trade operations with Afghanistan due to unrest in Iran, saying the reports were completely false.
It said that a fabricated letter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts on the matter.
Iran is witnessing widespread nationwide protests.
"A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran," PIB Fact Check said in a social media post.
In 2024-25, India's exports to Afghanistan stood at $318.91 million, while imports were aggregated at $689.81 million.
