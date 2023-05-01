Home / India News / Andhra CM Reddy, UAE envoy explore investment opportunities in state

The envoy and the CM also deliberated on the steps being taken by the state government on issues already discussed during an investment conference

Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
The United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday and explored investment opportunities in the state.

The UAE ambassador explained to the Chief Minister about the Gulf country's interest in sectors such as food parks, food processing units, tourism, hospitality, green hydrogen, ports, petrochemical complexes and infrastructure development.

According to Alshaali, UAE considers Andhra Pradesh to be a lead state for investment, a press note shared by the state government on Monday said.

CM Reddy promised the UAE Ambassador any kind of assistance and cooperation, including explaining the state's "transparent policies". He also told Alshaali that the state offered well-trained human resources as well as infrastructure.

The envoy and the CM also deliberated on the steps being taken by the state government on issues already discussed during an investment conference.

Topics :Andhra PradeshUAEInvestment

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

