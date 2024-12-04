Andhra govt suspends IPS officer who once oversaw CM Naidu's arrest

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended N Sanjay, a senior IPS officer and former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) with the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to The Indian Express report.

This decision follows an investigation conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing, which reportedly uncovered evidence of financial misappropriation amounting to Rs 1 crore during Sanjay's tenure as Director General of the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Sanjay's investigation and arrest of CM

The inquiry also revealed that Sanjay had directed an operation on September 23 of the previous year, leading to the arrest of Naidu in the early hours at Nandyal. This operation, overseen by Sanjay in his role as CID chief, was widely reported and significant in political and public circles.

Fund misappropriation

The V&E wing's findings revealed that Sanjay had issued tenders for the creation of a web portal and the procurement of hardware while heading the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, the report said. He was accused of colluding with Vijayawada-based Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited to facilitate payments to the firm, even though the company had completed only 14 per cent of the contracted work. This alleged misconduct was marked as an improper use of state resources.

Rs 1 crore financial mismanagement

The investigation further pointed to additional financial mismanagement involving payments totalling Rs 59. 52 lakh and Rs 59.51 lakh to a workshop promoting awareness among Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). This totalled over Rs 1 crore of fund mismanagement. This workshop was purportedly organised by Kritvyap Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company that, according to the inquiry, did not exist in Hyderabad. Instead, the listed address for Kritvyap Technologies was found to be the office location for Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited, hinting at a fraudulent financial arrangement.

Following a thorough review of the investigation reports, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an official two-page suspension order, stating that, after careful examination, it was evident that Sanjay had misused government funds.